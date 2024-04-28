A Plus accuses Akufo-Addo of indifference and arrogance

A Plus, Akufo-Addo

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, urges Ghanaians to demand government accountability instead of passivity.

He criticizes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for neglecting citizen concerns, particularly as his tenure nears its end.



A Plus denounces Akufo-Addo's presidency as a deception and highlights his insensitivity to critical issues.



He questions the persistence of power outages under Akufo-Addo's leadership and condemns the New Patriotic Party's response to criticism.



Warning against complacency, A Plus calls for unified action from all sectors of society. He expresses disappointment in Akufo-Addo's leadership, accusing him of betrayal and arrogance.

A Plus's remarks were made during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on April 27, 2024, marking his transition from an ally to a vocal critic of Akufo-Addo.



