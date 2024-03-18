A Plus criticizes Akufo-Addo's government over failure to solve power crises

Political activist and former musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has launched a scathing attack on President Akufo-Addo's administration over the recent wave of power outages gripping Ghana.
A Plus took to Facebook to share a 2012 tweet from Akufo-Addo, then an opposition leader, lambasting the ruling administration for similar power disruptions.
He juxtaposed Akufo-Addo's past stance on frequent power outages with the current situation, emphasizing the government's failure to address the nation's ongoing electricity shortages.
In a direct message to President Akufo-Addo, A Plus expressed disappointment, stating, "Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, you shared this in 2012. Look at what is happening now and give it a name. You have disappointed even your enemies; your main opponents who said you would fail as president didn’t know you’d be this worse."
