A Plus declares NDC as Ghana's most attractive political party

A Plus

Kwame Asare Oben, popularly known as A Plus, asserts that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) now holds the mantle as Ghana's most appealing political entity, surpassing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Plus voiced this sentiment during an interview on United Television, attributing the NPP's decline in popularity to its leadership's performance over the past seven years.



He admonished NPP members to critique the government's actions, citing instances such as power outages, urging them to prioritize the nation's welfare over party loyalty.

Highlighting the NDC's recent activities, particularly at UPSA, A Plus underscored the party's regained appeal, contrasting it with what he perceives as a decline in the NPP's attractiveness due to internal challenges.