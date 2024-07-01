Entertainment

0

A Psychologist Reveals The 6 Signs A Marriage Will End In Divorce

Divorced .png Divorce

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: forbes.com

A 1997 study by Paul Amato and Stacy Rogers identified six leading causes of divorce, with infidelity and irresponsible spending as primary factors. Infidelity breaches trust and emotional commitment, while financial disagreements reflect deeper issues of respect and communication, often leading to marital breakdown.

Source: forbes.com