A Tribe Called Judah becomes highest-earning Nigerian film

A Tribe Called Judah set to eclipse Hollywood hits like Black Panther in Nigerian theatre earnings

A Nollywood film has smashed box office records, becoming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1bn naira ($1.1m; £900,000) in domestic theatres.

A Tribe Called Judah achieved the historic feat in just three weeks.



Its creator - Nigerian actor, director and producer Funke Akindele - has thanked her fans for the milestone.



"Thank you Lord! Thank you Nigeria! Thank you Ghana!" she posted on Instagram, garnering thousands of congratulations.



The record cements Akindele, 46, as Nollywood's highest-grossing director.



A Tribe Called Judah is set to eclipse Hollywood hits in Nigerian theatre earnings, including the acclaimed superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which previously held the record as the top-grossing film in the country.

"This achievement isn't just about numbers; it's a testament to the power of storytelling, cultural pride, and the unyielding spirit of Nollywood," the film's distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, said on Instagram.



It has hailed the film as a "cultural gem".



The company also praised Akindele, saying her commitment to storytelling has "etched a significant chapter in the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian cinema".



A Tribe Called Judah has received rave reviews from both critics and fans and is basking in high ratings on movie review platforms.



The film - which portrays a scheme to rob a mall by a single mother and her five sons battling financial hardship - was inspired by Akindele's late mother, whom she also dedicated the film to.