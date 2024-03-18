A government of Mahama, Bawumia and Akufo-Addo will not still solve Ghana's problem - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Dancehall icon Shatta Wale has lamented Ghana's tendency to pin all hopes on governments for betterment, citing perennial dissatisfaction regardless of who holds power.

In a candid interview with GTV's Kafui Dey, Shatta Wale observed a consistent disconnect between governments and citizens, attributing it to unrealistic expectations.



He asserted that even if all administrations were amalgamated, citizens would still find fault, stressing the need for individuals to take charge of their own success instead of solely relying on governance.



Shatta Wale remarked, "If you have experienced hardship, you'll understand the importance of pursuing personal success rather than depending on the government." He highlighted the nation's penchant for criticizing leaders irrespective of their efforts.

Quoting lyrics from his song, he emphasized, "Bring Bawumia, Akufo-Addo, and Mahama together, and people will still complain they aren't doing enough."



Reflecting on a divine revelation about Ghana's predicament, Shatta Wale disclosed, "God told me we must ruffle feathers to effect change. Currently, everyone is suffering, and bold action is needed."