A promiscuous woman cannot be changed - Funny Face

Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face offers advice to Ghanaian men on selecting a wife in modern Ghana, stressing that attempting to change a woman is futile.

According to him, men should not entertain the notion that they can transform a woman to fit their desires, as a promiscuous woman will remain so regardless of efforts.



Funny Face emphasizes that every man will eventually find true love if they maintain optimism and perseverance.

In a recent social media post, he asserts, "In this modern-day Ghana, a promiscuous woman will always retain that nature. You can never transform a promiscuous woman into a suitable wife. Recognize this reality and find peace."



Funny Face appears to have found love in Nana Yaa Boateng, whom he plans to marry soon. He also reveals that they are expecting a son together.