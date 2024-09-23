Entertainment

A1 Radio’s Moses Apiah wins Tourism Personality of the Year

Dd256642 E4a8 4105 81c0 88c94c6330d8.jpeg Moses Apiah poses with his citation on the awards night

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Moses Apiah, journalist from A1 Radio, has been honored as the Tourism Personality of the Year at the recently concluded Upper East Regional Tourism Awards.

