A1 Radio’s Moses Apiah wins Tourism Personality of the Year

Moses Apiah, journalist from A1 Radio, has been honored as the Tourism Personality of the Year at the recently concluded Upper East Regional Tourism Awards.

This prestigious recognition is a result of his unique documentary work and insightful features that have consistently highlighted both the potential and challenges of the tourism sector in the region.



Through his work, Apiah has shed light on various aspects of tourism, bringing attention to the rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and untapped tourist attractions in the Upper East Region.



His dedication to promoting tourism while addressing the obstacles faced by the industry has made him a notable figure in regional tourism advocacy.



In his acceptance speech, Mr. Apiah expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to continue championing the cause of tourism in the region.



“This award motivates me to do more,” he said. “I will continue to highlight the beauty and challenges of the Upper East Region and work towards promoting sustainable tourism.”



In addition to Apiah’s recognition, A1 Radio, where he serves as a reporter, won the Radio Category of the Year award. The station was acknowledged for its role in promoting tourism through its programming and contributions to the regional tourism discourse.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Wisdom Ahadzi, emphasized the importance of tourism not just as an income-generating industry but as a vital element of cultural preservation.



“This sector is not just about income; it is a tapestry woven with our rich culture, history, and the warmth of our people,” he remarked. “Tonight, we shine a light on those who have gone above and beyond to enhance this experience for both natives and visitors alike.”



Themed “Celebrating Innovation and Recognizing Excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector,” the event underscored the need for continuous adaptation and the embracing of cutting-edge technologies to boost the tourism industry.



Mr. Ahadzi highlighted the importance of innovation in enhancing tourist experiences, from eco-tourism initiatives to digital platforms that engage visitors.



“Innovation has the power to elevate our tourism offerings, but excellence must be our guiding principle,” he added, stressing that dedication to quality service and customer satisfaction will set the Upper East Region apart in the competitive tourism landscape.



The awards event recognized individuals and entities under two main categories: Competitive and Honorary.

The competitive awards included categories such as Accommodation of the Year, Catering Services, Travel Services, and Media.



The honorary awards celebrated personalities who have made significant contributions, including Tourism Personality of the Year, Tourism Collaborator of the Year, and Tourism Media Personality of the Year.



The jury for the awards was praised for its rigorous and meticulous selection process, ensuring that the winners truly represent the best of the Upper East Region’s tourism sector. Winners from the regional event are expected to compete in the national awards, slated for October 25, 2024, in Accra.



Mr. Ahadzi encouraged all winners to take pride in their achievements and continue striving for excellence in tourism.



Read full article