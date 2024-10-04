Entertainment

0

AMAA 2024: Jackie Appiah up for Best Actress Award

Jackie Appiah Red Carpet 615x410 Jackie Appiah

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

The Africa Film Academy has announced nominations for the 20th Africa Movie Awards (AMAA), with Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Red Carpet." The ceremony, themed “Celebrating African Creativity,” includes various events, culminating in the gala night on November 2 in Lagos.



Source: 3news