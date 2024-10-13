Entertainment

Absence of most industry players at Africa Cinema Summit embarrassing – Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo Nurtured Gloria Sarfo

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo expressed disappointment over low attendance at the second Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, calling it "disheartening." In an interview, she noted the importance of the event for advancing the African film sector and criticized industry professionals for missing such a crucial gathering despite their busy schedules.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost