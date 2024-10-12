Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Absence of most industry players at Africa Cinema Summit is ‘disheartening’ – Gloria Sarfo

LadiesCircle The Amazing Gloria Sarfo Is Our Guest On This Gloria Sarfo

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo criticized the absence of key stakeholders at the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, calling it "disheartening."

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo criticized the absence of key stakeholders at the Africa Cinema Summit in Accra, calling it "disheartening." She emphasized the importance of the summit for the development of the African film industry and lamented the lack of participation from industry players, despite some being on set.



Read full article

Source: 3news