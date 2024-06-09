Acclaimed Ghanaian photographer organises festival to celebrate contemporary art

James Barnor

Source: GNA

Celebrated Ghanaian photographer James Barnor will celebrate his 95th birthday with the James Barnor 95 Festival, honoring his impact on Ghanaian arts and culture.

The festival features exhibitions, screenings, and concerts in Ghana. Barnor, who opened the Ever Young studio in Accra and was the first photojournalist for The Daily Graphic, moved to London in 1959 and captured the spirit of Swinging London and the African diaspora. Returning to Ghana, he set up the first color laboratory.



Currently residing in the UK, Barnor's work has been showcased internationally.

The festival aims to connect historical archives with contemporary Ghanaian art and includes community-engaging exhibitions across all sixteen regions of Ghana.



Read full article