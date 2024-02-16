Accra High Court dismisses copyright lawsuit against Hammer and Obrafour

Hammer, Mantse, Obrafour

An Accra High Court has dismissed the copyright lawsuit against producer Hammer and rapper Obrafour, filed by Mantse Aryeequaye, the founder of the Chalewote Street Art Festival.

Mantse had sued rapper Obrafour (Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko) and producer Hammer (Edward Nana Poku Osei) for allegedly claiming sole ownership of the famous ‘killer cut blood’ phrase used in the popular song 'Oye Ohene'.



However, on Thursday, February 15, the case was struck out by an Accra High Court, presided by Justice John Eugene Nyanteh Nyadu citing technicalities.



"The court observed that Mantse had filed separate claims against the producer and rapper, leading to the dismissal," noted Justice Nyadu.



In response to the dismissal, Lawyer for Obrafour, Bobby Banson, told Joy Entertainment, “he should not have sued Obrafour and Hammer for different cause of actions (claims) but he did and the law is the law. So, I asked the case to be struck out and the court agreed."



Bobby Banson explained that the defendants had to be treated as separate persons in two separate suits.

The court has awarded an amount of GH₵10,000 against Mantse Aryeequaye.



Despite the setback, a spokesperson for the Chalewote Street Art Festival founder stated that they are undeterred by the court's decision.



Anny Osabutey noted that despite being a similar case, the court ruled that Obrafour and Hammer had to be sued separately.



He affirmed their commitment to pursuing the matter stating “I have been informed that a cost of GHS10,000 was awarded against us but Mantse will go again."



In January 2024, Mantse Aryeequaye sued rapper Obrafour and producer Hammer for allegedly claiming sole ownership of the famous ‘killer cut blood’ phrase. The ownership of the phrase, used in the popular Obrafour track Oye Ohene, came under scrutiny after the rapper sued Canadian artiste Drake for using it in his track without the former’s permission.

In the suit, Mantse accused Obrafour of claiming ownership of the phrase and copyrighting it in the US in September 2022. He noted that Obrafour had registered the track, Oye Ohene, with the phrase inclusive in the US “robbing him (Mantse) of his intellectual property and seeking to receive payment for plaintiff’s work exclusively.”



Mantse is praying to the court to declare him as the owner of the intellectual property of 'killer cut' and restrain Obrafour from demanding and receiving payment for it.



He is also demanding Hammer to not only relinquish all his works to him but, also submit a record of all his works (with Hammer), including ones that have been used in other tracks.