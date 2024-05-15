Ace Liam: One-year-old Ghanaian becomes Guinness World Records' youngest male artist

Ace Liam with his mother (right)

Ace Liam, a one-year-old prodigy from Ghana, has etched his name in history by clinching the title of the Youngest Male Artist ever recorded in the Guinness World Records.

Displaying remarkable talent at such a tender age, Ace Liam made his mark during the Guinness World Records attempt held in Accra from January 18 to January 20, 2024.



Previously, the record was held by a 3-year-old, but Ace Liam's exceptional achievement now supersedes it, as announced during a press conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.





