Actors and actresses also deserve award schemes – Benedicta advocates

Benedicta Gafah

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Benedicta Gafah is urging Corporate Ghana to invest in movie award schemes, similar to their support for the music industry.

She believes this will motivate movie talents to excel and encourage others to pursue careers in the field.



Gafah expressed her desire for sponsors to come on board, noting that awards recognize and appreciate effort, pushing individuals to work harder.

She emphasized that everyone wants to be appreciated for their work, and the movie industry is no exception.



Gafah's call aims to revitalize the dormant movie award scheme, which has been inactive for a while.



