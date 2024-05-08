Actress Gloria Sarfo recounts taxi driver's embarrassment

Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo shares her journey from struggle to success, recalling a particularly embarrassing encounter with a taxi driver.

Sarfo reflects on her early years when she became her family's main support while striving to establish herself in her career.



During this challenging time, she often found herself unable to afford transportation fares between auditions, sometimes resorting to hiring taxis with the hope of paying later.



Recalling one incident, Sarfo recounts asking a taxi driver to come for payment at her home, despite knowing she had no means to pay at the time.

The taxi driver's early morning visit to her home caused a scene, drawing the attention of neighbors and adding to Sarfo's embarrassment.



Despite these hardships, Sarfo expresses gratitude for her journey and acknowledges the support of taxi drivers who have now become her friends.