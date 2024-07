Shannen Doherty

Actress Shannen Doherty, famed for "Beverly Hills 90210," passed away from breast cancer, confirmed by her publicist Leslie Sloane.

Diagnosed in 2015, she briefly went into remission in 2017 before the cancer returned.

Doherty, known for her roles in "Charmed" and "Heathers," died surrounded by family, including her dog Bowie.



