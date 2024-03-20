Adjetey Anang urges Ghanaians to embrace homosexuals and show them love

Adjetey Anang

Ghanaian Actor Adjetey Anang is advocating for a more compassionate approach towards homosexuals, urging Ghanaians to embrace and show them love regardless of their sexual orientation.

In his plea, Anang highlights the unfair treatment faced by homosexuals in various communities, both within Ghana and abroad, emphasizing that their actions, though divergent from societal norms, should not justify discrimination or ill-treatment.



Anang emphasizes the importance of acceptance and understanding, asserting that transforming attitudes towards homosexuals requires acknowledging and respecting their humanity, rather than solely focusing on their actions.



"I have always had a problem with how people react to people who are in that category. They are human beings, and we need to check how we treat them and how we judge them. The fact that their act, or whatever their actions are, may not align with what we believe in as Christians, for example, doesn’t mean we should do away with them," he said.

Anang further suggests an alternative approach to addressing the issue, proposing community-based solutions over legislative measures. He advocates for creating spaces within communities where discussions, values, and cultural norms can foster understanding and support for individuals of diverse sexual orientations.



"How do we show them love so that there can be a transformation? When it comes to the law, I was telling somebody that I think that we shouldn’t have touched this thing. We shouldn’t have gone to parliament with it but rather find spaces in communities, values, custodians and see how we handle these things in our own terrain," he added.