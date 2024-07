Afia Akoto, A Plus

Source: Kasapafm

Alberta Afia Akoto, a campaign member for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, is suing A-Plus for defamation.

She demands GH₵5 million in damages and seeks an injunction to stop further defamatory statements.

Afia Akoto claims A-Plus’s statements have harmed her reputation and affected her children’s education.



