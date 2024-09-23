Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci visits Manhyia Palce to apologise to Otumfuo

Their criticism of the Asantehene's silence during tribal conflicts sparked outrage

Source: ZionFelix

Media personalities Afia Pokuaa and Mona Gucci visited Manhyia Palace to apologize to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after facing backlash for their disrespectful comments about him. Their criticism of the Asantehene's silence during tribal conflicts sparked outrage, leading to their public apology, facilitated by Prophet Kumchacha.





