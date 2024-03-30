Afia Schwarzenegger expresses her admiration for Akufo-Addo in a birthday wish

Afia Schwarzenegger

Outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, conveyed warm regards to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his 80th birthday, celebrated on March 29, 2024.

In her message, she expressed deep admiration for the president and prayed for his continued good health and longevity.



Highlighting Akufo-Addo's implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, she praised its positive impact on the vulnerable and underprivileged, providing them with access to education and opportunities for a better life.



Referring to him as a "No nonsense man," Afia Schwarzenegger implied his steadfast adherence to his principles and societal norms.



On her Instagram page, she wrote, “Addo D aka No nonsense Man. We love you to the moon and back… God bless your new age with great health. Happy birthday, Mr. President, Mr. Free SHS, (Thank you) Mr. Sika mpe d3d3, Mr. Swag…Live long.”

Numerous well-wishes poured in for the president, celebrating his good health and reaching such a milestone age in life.



