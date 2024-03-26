Africa Prime Initiative (API) partners Gallery Soview to support emerging artists with grants

Dr. Yaya Mouusa

The Africa Prime Initiative (API), the philanthropic arm of US-based video streaming platform Africa Prime, has partnered with Gallery Soview to launch new grants for emerging Ghanaian artists.

API has set out to empower African artists through grants awarded in partnership with local African galleries.



This year, five Ghanaian artists will be awarded up to $2,000 each to pursue similar projects across the spectrum of visual arts.



Applications have currently been opened and being received by Gallery Soview in Accra.



Africa Prime’s mission is to give a voice to African talent and help authentic African voices take control of the continent’s international narrative. The grants will help artists to develop their skills and create new works of art.



Founder of Africa Prime and the Africa Prime Initiative, Dr. Yaya Moussa said the initiative is to prevent financial barriers from dashing the potentials of African artists.



“Our mission is to give emerging African talent global visibility and ensure authentic African voices are well represented on the world stage. We want to help break down financial barriers that prevent African artists from realising their creative visions and show the world the significant contribution African art can make,” he said.

Gallery Soview, an independent gallery in Accra, will gather submissions, support API, assess the merits of each application, and disburse the awarded funds.



Barbara Kokpavo Janvier, the gallery’s Founder and Director said “our mission goes beyond exhibiting artworks. We provide strategic support to artists: we guide, advise, and connect them with galleries, collectors and influencers around the world.”



She continued, “our ultimate goal is to enable our artists to make a sustainable living from their artistic work and contribute to the art ecosystem in and out of Africa. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that we are delighted to be partnering with API for this edition, which takes place in Ghana”.



API’s first grants initiative was launched in 2022 in collaboration with Namibia’s StArt Art Gallery. Five Namibian artists received US$2,000 each to fund new works which were showcased at the ‘Rising Voices’ exhibition held at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) in Windhoek in August 2023.



API has since gone on to provide grants to artists in Madagascar in partnership with Fonds Yavarhoussen.



The Namibia and Madagascar grants enabled recipients to purchase specialised tools and materials, fund education, and host their own exhibitions, further developing their artistic talents.