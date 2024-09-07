Entertainment

AfroFuture and Industrie Africa launch groundbreaking partnership to elevate emerging African Designers

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 06 At 5.jpeg The partnership debuted on September 6, 2024, during New York Fashion Week.

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Yfmghana

AfroFuture and Industrie Africa have launched a new collaboration showcasing emerging African designers.

The partnership debuted on September 6, 2024, during New York Fashion Week.

This venture features a curated collection on IndustrieAfrica.com and includes events and fashion showcases through December 2025, aiming to elevate African fashion globally.

