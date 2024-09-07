Menu ›
Entertainment
AfroFuture and Industrie Africa launch groundbreaking partnership to elevate emerging African Designers
Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Yfmghana
AfroFuture and Industrie Africa have launched a new collaboration showcasing emerging African designers.
The partnership debuted on September 6, 2024, during New York Fashion Week.
This venture features a curated collection on IndustrieAfrica.com and includes events and fashion showcases through December 2025, aiming to elevate African fashion globally.
Read full article
Source: Yfmghana