Afrobeats: M3nsa comes at Buju Banton 'for talking down on us' | 'Not everybody has to do conscious music'
Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
M3nsa criticized Buju Banton's remarks about Afrobeats, which Banton claimed was profit-driven and lacking social consciousness compared to traditional African music.
M3nsa defended the diversity in music, arguing that not all artists should be expected to address societal issues.
He found Banton's comments condescending and misplaced.
