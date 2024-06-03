Afronita and Abigail secure third place in Britain’s Got Talent finale

Abigail and Afronita

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail achieved third place in the intense final of the 2024 Britain’s Got Talent show.

Throughout the competition, their impressive dance skills and compelling story have captivated audiences worldwide, proudly representing Ghana and Africa on an international stage.



In the final held on Sunday, June 2, they delivered a dynamic performance adorned in vibrant Ghanaian colors, finishing in the top three among ten finalists.



Despite placing third, this remains a significant accomplishment for the duo on such a prestigious global platform.



The young dancers have garnered immense support from Ghanaians both domestically and internationally.

Watch their perfromance below:



