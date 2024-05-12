Afronita appeals for government support for dance school

Afronita

Ghanaian dancer Afronita, renowned for her captivating performances, calls upon the government to back her newly established dance school.

Afronita, along with her apprentice Abigail, wowed audiences worldwide with their electrifying routine on Britain’s Got Talent, highlighting Ghana's vibrant dance culture.



Speaking to Citi TV, Afronita passionately urges government assistance for her school, particularly to aid underprivileged street children who aspire to dance but lack financial means.

In a significant gesture, Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Andrews Egyapa Mercer, welcomed Afronita at his office on May 10th, offering words of encouragement and solidarity.



The meeting, attended by Afronita's parents and distinguished personalities including Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, signifies growing governmental interest in supporting Ghana's artistic talents.