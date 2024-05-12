Afronita meets tourism minister-designate post-BGT audition triumph

Afronita with Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, engages with Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, known as Afronita, following her remarkable Britain’s Got Talent performance on May 10th.

Afronita and her protege, Abigail, dazzled audiences with their electrifying routine, earning a standing ovation from judges and spectators alike.



In a gesture of appreciation, the Minister-designate for Creative Arts extended an invitation to Afronita to his office, where they exchanged pleasantries and words of encouragement.

Accompanied by her parents and esteemed personalities, including Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, Afronita's visit symbolizes government recognition of her outstanding achievement.



Upon her arrival at the Minister's office, Afronita was greeted with traditional drumming and dancing by a cultural ensemble, celebrating Ghana's rich artistic heritage.