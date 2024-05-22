Afronitaaa, Abigail Dromo: Britain’s Got Talent’s star girls set for next level

Afronita with Abigail

In the spotlight once more, Britain’s Got Talent welcomes back its star girls, Afronitaaa and Abigail Dromo, as they dazzle audiences with their exceptional talent and undeniable charm.

Having captured the hearts of the nation with their previous performances, the dynamic duo returns to the stage, ready to showcase their extraordinary skills and passion for entertainment. With each step, they exude confidence and grace, leaving the judges and viewers in awe of their talent.



Afronitaaa and Abigail’s journey on Britain’s Got Talent has been nothing short of remarkable, as they continue to push boundaries and redefine the meaning of talent. From mesmerizing dance routines to captivating energetic performances, the duo’s versatility knows no bounds.

As they embark on this new chapter of their BGT journey, fans eagerly anticipate what surprises Afronitaaa and Abigail have in store. With their infectious energy and undeniable chemistry, there’s no doubt that these star girls are destined for greatness.



With the stage set and the spotlight shining brightly, all eyes are on Afronitaaa and Abigail Dromo as they once again prove that the Ghanaian dance industry truly lives up to its name.