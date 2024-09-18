After 10 years in the industry, I’ve received ₵1,200 from GHAMRO as royalties – Joyce Blessing

Ameyaw Debrah

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

In Ghana, the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) collects and distributes royalties to musicians but has faced criticism for its transparency and payout amounts.

In Ghana, the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) collects and distributes royalties to musicians but has faced criticism for its transparency and payout amounts. Gospel singer Joyce Blessing revealed she received only GH₵1,200 over ten years, highlighting dissatisfaction among artists and her reliance on other income sources for financial stability.





Read full article