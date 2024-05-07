Afua Asantewaa reveals initial ambition to break world record for running 100 metres in high heels

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, reflecting on her previous Guinness World Record attempt, disclosed her original aspirations.

Falling short in her endeavor for the longest singing marathon, Asantewaa disclosed she had alternative record-breaking ambitions before settling on the singing feat.



Speaking on the Okukuseku Talk show, Asantewaa revealed her initial desire to break the record for the fastest 100 meters run in heels by a woman, but her husband intervened with advice.



Asantewaa cited her husband's counsel, which redirected her towards a pursuit aligned with her passion and persistence, leading her to opt for the sing-a-thon.



Expressing her fervor for music, Asantewaa emphasized her aim to intertwine her personal pursuit with a national objective of elevating Ghanaian music on the global platform.

Motivated by the goal of amplifying Ghanaian music's presence globally, Asantewaa embarked on the singing marathon, envisioning it as a catalyst for cultural promotion akin to Nigeria's music industry success.



Notably, Majken Sichlau holds the current record for the fastest 100 meters in high heels by a female, achieving 13.557 seconds in 2015.



Asantewaa conveyed her appreciation for the public support during her sing-a-thon attempt, hailing it as a unifying spectacle inspiring others to pursue various records.