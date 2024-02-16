Afua Asantewaa reveals why she chose attempt the singing marathon record

Afua Asantewaa

Broadcaster, event planner, and entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, has made it clear that she thrives outside her comfort zone.

This determination, she revealed to Accra 100.5 FM's after-drive host Sammy Brown, motivated her to undertake the Guinness World Records (GWR) singing marathon in December 2023.



In her quest to break Sunil Waghmare's 105-hour record set in 2012, Asantewaa sang solely Ghanaian songs for an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.



She expressed to Brown that her endeavor aimed not only to break records but also to showcase the richness of Ghana's music culture and to prove that GWR achievements are within reach for people of diverse backgrounds, including Africans like herself.



"I keep saying this, I don't like being comfortable. I want to always be doing something, and it should be something impactful and very positive," she said during the interview.

"I really love music, and when I went to their [GWR] website, I could have attempted a lot of challenges. I noticed some people were record holders for doing peculiar things for 28 hours, 72 hours, etc, but when you want to do something to elevate your country, you must look at something important that a lot of people have great interest for, which is our Ghanaian music."



Reflecting on her decision to pursue the singing marathon, Asantewaa emphasised her desire to contribute to the music industry while satisfying her own passion and curiosity. She also highlighted the underrepresentation of Africans among GWR holders, which spurred her to challenge herself and attempt the feat.



Asantewaa commenced her marathon on December 24, 2023, singing for five consecutive days. Currently awaiting GWR's verdict, she has opted for a fast-tracked assessment to determine the official outcome of her remarkable attempt.