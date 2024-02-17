Afua Asantewaa's husband dispels notions of insecurity

Afua Asantewaa and her husband

Mr. Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Ghanaian internet sensation Afua Asantewaa, has made candid remarks urging Ghanaians not to be surprised if they frequently spot him by his wife's side.

"I have no fear of losing my wife to a rich or powerful man," he said in an interview, dispelling notions of insecurity.



Mr. Owusu disclosed that their public togetherness is not merely about his wife's newfound fame but rather a longstanding practice since their marriage.



"Many things go behind the scenes that would perplex Ghanaians," he hinted, suggesting a deeper connection between them.



Shockingly, Mr. Owusu revealed intimate gestures within their relationship, including instances where he bathes his wife. He recounted an incident when one of their children stumbled upon such a private moment, illustrating the depth of their bond.



"Some I cannot say them here. Some are very deep. And I will say erm everything. One time, one of the girls saw me bathing the mother and she was shocked. So, we do stuff, like I pointed out earlier," he explained, shedding light on their unconventional dynamics.

Afua Asantewaa corroborated her husband's statements, acknowledging his unwavering devotion. She recounted instances from their past, including times when Mr. Owusu waited for her at the car park during her schooling days at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Their commitment to each other, as Asantewaa emphasized, transcends conventional social circles. "We do not have friends," she affirmed, underscoring the depth of their mutual affection and companionship.



Watch the video below:



