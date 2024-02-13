Agbeshie reveals the inspiration behind his latest single 'Duna'

Agbeshie

Ghanaian rising music star, Agbeshie, has offered insights into the inspiration behind his new song 'Duna'.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s 'On A More Serious Note' show, he disclosed that the song's is aimed at combating body shaming.



When questioned about the thematic focus of many of his songs on the back and front of women, Agbeshie stated his mission to challenge societal norms surrounding body image, particularly underscoring the importance of respecting plus-sized women.

“People feel if you want to be a model, you have to be slim, and plus-size ladies are not respected,” he said.



Agbeshie further revealed the lyrics and visuals of 'Duna' were deliberately crafted to advocate for inclusivity and empowerment, portraying powerful scenes illustrating the challenges faced by plus-size women during auditions.