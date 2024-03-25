Entertainment

Entertainment
Agradaa expresses confident in Cheddar to dredge sea in Kumasi

NANA AGRADAA7.png Agradaa

Mon, 25 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, remains optimistic about Nana Kwame Bediako's, also known as Cheddar, pledge to dredge the sea in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

"Investing in sophisticated technological equipment with his wealth, I'm confident he can make the sea extension to Kumasi a reality," Agradaa emphasized.

Expressing dismay at the public's ridicule, Agradaa affirmed Cheddar's capability to fulfill his promise, challenging critics.

During a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa hailed Cheddar as a politician she admires, citing his youth and wealth as remarkable attributes.

"Cheddar is someone I admire very well... I believe he can extend the sea to Kumasi as promised," Agradaa affirmed, highlighting the availability of technological solutions for dredging.

Cheddar, speaking on Abusua FM in Kumasi, reiterated his vision of connecting Ghana's Eastern and Western corridors through the sea extension project to enhance trade.

"I have seen many countries do that... When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi," Cheddar explained.

However, Cheddar's comments have faced intense criticism from some sectors of the public, questioning the feasibility of his promises and his seriousness in politics.
