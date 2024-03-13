Agya Koo urges filmmakers to tone down insults and sex scenes

Agya Koo

Renowned actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, renowned for his memorable roles, has taken a firm stance, urging Ghanaian filmmakers to exercise caution in their depiction of explicit content and insults in movies.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Agya Koo expressed his concerns about the excessive use of insults and explicit sex scenes in local films.



“I have voiced concerns about the inclusion of pornographic materials in movies, the use of insults, even demonstrated, it is getting out of hand,” Agya Koo emphasized.



He highlighted the adverse effects such content could have on societal values, especially among young viewers who are highly impressionable.



Comparing Ghanaian cinema with international film industries like Bollywood, where romantic interactions are subtly implied, Agya Koo stressed the need for a similar approach in Ghana.

Agya Koo also shared an encounter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who expressed disappointment at the prevalence of such content in local movies.



Despite facing resistance within the industry, the veteran actor remains resolute in his advocacy for more responsible content creation.



He urged fellow filmmakers to join him in promoting a positive shift towards moderation and thoughtful storytelling.



Agya Koo’s plea echoes a growing sentiment within the Ghanaian film community, emphasizing the significance of ethical filmmaking and its impact on societal values.