‘Agyapadie Book’: I believe Akufo-Addo’s innocence – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

President Akufo-Addo

Source: Mynewsgh

Musician and Chief Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has urged Ghanaians to accept President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's denial of the book ‘Agyapadie’ claims. Appiah dismissed the book’s allegations as false and cautioned that any attempts to misappropriate state properties would harm the entire nation.





