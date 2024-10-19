Ahkan rebrands as Kwaysi; features Fameye on ‘Never Broke Again’ remix

Ahkan, one half of the defunct hiplife group Ruff ‘N’ Smooth’, has changed his name to Kwaysi.

In his Ruff ‘N’ Smooth days, Kwaysi, who was then known as Osrane produced a lot of hits with his group member Bullet. They have to their credit songs like ‘Swagga’, ‘Dance for Me’ and ‘Azingele’.



As a solo artiste, Kwaysi has released a number of songs, latest among which is the remix of ‘Never Broke Again.’ The song features Fameye.

In this song, Kwaysi reveals that, with all the current happenings across the globe, he feels it is imperative to keep motivating ourselves in our quest for attaining wealth.



Stream ‘Never Broke Again’ remix on all digital streaming platforms.



Read full article