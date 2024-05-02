Ajagurajah calls for media support in Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy beef for industry growth

Ajagurajah

Controversial religious figure and Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Prophet Ajagurajah, has urged the media to amplify the ongoing feud between Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, Ajagurajah emphasized that the rivalry between the two artists, who are considered the faces of Ghana's music industry, would stimulate growth and provide opportunities for emerging talents.



Ajagurajah highlighted the stagnation he believes occurred during periods of peace between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, asserting that their renewed conflict would invigorate the music scene.

He insisted that the industry thrives when these prominent figures are not on friendly terms, predicting a surge in new talent as a result.



The recent altercation between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy stemmed from the latter's refusal to share a stage with Shatta Wale at a concert. Shatta Wale publicly criticized Stonebwoy, even resorting to mocking his disability—an action that received widespread condemnation.