Ajagurajah warns against wearing foreign hair extensions

Ajagurajah

Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, cautioned against the use of wigs and hair extensions sourced from other countries, citing potential bad luck.

Speaking on Hitz FM on April 2, 2024, Ajagurajah asserted that utilizing such products could invite negative energies due to the spiritual processes involved in extracting the hair from women.



He attributed this phenomenon to Africans' inclination towards foreign goods and a disregard for their natural hair, emphasizing that the act of obtaining hair from other countries could carry spiritual repercussions.

Ajagurajah specifically highlighted Indian hair, noting that Indian women typically refrain from cutting their hair except in times of distress. He claimed that when priests in India cut women's hair, they transfer associated problems into the hair.



Acknowledging the appeal of foreign hair among Africans, Ajagurajah urged women to embrace their natural hair and refrain from using extensions and wigs sourced from abroad.