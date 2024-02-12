Akofa Edjeani speaks out against sexual harassment in Ghana's entertainment industry

Akofa Edjeani

Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani recently shed light on the challenges women encounter within the entertainment industry, emphasising the prevalence of sexual harassment.

In an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, she addressed her own experience, highlighting the repercussions of refusing to acquiesce to inappropriate demands.



"Although sexual harassment exists in various spheres of life, it is particularly rampant in the entertainment industry," Akofa remarked. She recounted an incident where she lost a movie role due to her refusal to engage in a sexual relationship with a film director.



Recalling the incident, Akofa revealed, "I remember we were shooting somewhere after Kumasi... The director asked me to come to his room. I refused and questioned his intentions." Despite declining the director's advances, Akofa found herself excluded from the subsequent movie.

Expressing her disappointment, Akofa emphasised the importance of talent over compromise. "Throughout my career, I have remained steadfast in my belief in my abilities and have never succumbed to such demands for movie roles," she affirmed.



Akofa urged aspiring women in the creative industry to stay true to their talents and resist the pressures exerted by individuals seeking to exploit their vulnerability.



Her sentiments were echoed by other guests on the show, including comedian Jacinta Ocansey, event executive Whitney Boakye-Mensah, and musician Mimi Andani, who all underscored the need for women to uphold their dignity and professionalism in the face of adversity.