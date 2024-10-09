Entertainment

Akosua Agyapong is a beacon of hope for female highlife musicians – Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Aseidu Pinky Mercy Aseidu

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu praised highlife musician Akosua Agyapong as a role model for Ghanaian youth.

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu praised highlife musician Akosua Agyapong as a role model for Ghanaian youth. In an interview, she emphasized Agyapong's importance as the only female highlife artist in the country and called for more female participation in the genre, stressing the need for increased female representation in music.



Source: 3news