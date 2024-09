Akuapem Poloo

Source: Tigpost

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, known as Akuapem Poloo, expressed her distress about her upcoming imprisonment at Nsawam Prison.

In 2020, she received a 90-day sentence for posting nude photos of her son, which led to widespread criticism.

Poloo reflected on her feelings and the impact of her actions during an interview.



Read full article