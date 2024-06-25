Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

Akufo-Addo administration has not got everything perfect, but there are some positives – Prince David Osei

David Osei NPP.png Prince David Osei

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Actor Prince David Osei praised the government for constructing the Borteyman road, calling it "impeccable."

He acknowledged Ghana's economic challenges amidst a global crisis but highlighted positives under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

Osei urged unity and accountability among citizens, expressing optimism for Ghana's future.

Read full article

Source: 3news