Akufo-Addo administration has not got everything perfect, but there are some positives – Prince David Osei
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: 3news
Actor Prince David Osei praised the government for constructing the Borteyman road, calling it "impeccable."
He acknowledged Ghana's economic challenges amidst a global crisis but highlighted positives under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.
Osei urged unity and accountability among citizens, expressing optimism for Ghana's future.
