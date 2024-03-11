Kwame A-Plus, resident Nana Akufo-Addo

Renowned musician Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-plus, has expressed doubts about Ghana‘s ability to enact the anti-LGBTQ+ bill recently sanctioned by parliament.

A-plus argues that President Akufo-Addo is unlikely to give his assent to the bill, pointing to Ghana’s reliance on foreign aid as a significant obstacle to genuine independence.



In a recent interview, A-plus stressed that Ghana’s dependency on financial assistance from first-world countries undermines its autonomy.



He contends that until Ghana establishes robust domestic policies, the West will continue to wield influence and control over the nation.



“Akufo-Addo cannot assent to the bill due to Ghana’s dependence on foreign aid. Without financial support from the international community, Ghana struggles to achieve true independence,” asserted A-plus.



The musician’s statements highlight a broader concern about the influence of external forces on Ghana’s legislative decisions.

A-plus maintains that Western culture will continue to shape Ghana’s policies unless the country takes decisive steps toward self-sufficiency.



In conclusion, A-plus delivered a stark prediction, stating, “Whether Ghana likes it or not, the anti-LGBTQ+ bill would not be passed. We are bound to accept Western culture as long as we remain dependent on foreign aid.”



