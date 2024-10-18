Entertainment

Akufo-Addo’s performance in the creative arts sector disappointing – Ebi Bright

IMG 20241018 114516 Ebi Bright

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ebi Bright, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s efforts in the creative arts, rating them 2/10.

Ebi Bright, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s efforts in the creative arts, rating them 2/10. She argued that initiatives like the Year of Return lacked sustainable impact, focusing only on high-profile events rather than year-round support for local tourism and the creative sector.



