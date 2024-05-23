Akwaboah’s wedding: Over ₵170k was paid to rent Kempinski hotel – Strongman

Akwaboah with his wife

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist Strongman Burner praised his colleague Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. for investing over GH¢170,000 in securing the luxurious Kempinski Hotel for his recent wedding.

Strongman expressed frustration over social media criticism directed at Akwaboah Jnr.'s wedding, particularly regarding attire.



He argued against public scrutiny of celebrities' weddings, advocating for a simpler legal ceremony.



Akwaboah Jnr. married Theresa in a vibrant ceremony attended by notable figures like broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti and actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu.

The groom wore a white kaftan while the bride adorned traditional Kente, radiating elegance.



The event was graced by dignitaries including Nana Ansah Kwao IV and Nana Agyemang Badu.



