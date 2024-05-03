Akwaboah ties the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony

Akwaboah with his wife

Pictures and videos have surfaced on social media, showcasing the traditional wedding ceremony of Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah.

The artiste marked the occasion by tying the knot with his partner in a vibrant celebration held on Friday, May 3.



Akwaboah exuded elegance in a pristine white Kaftan, while his bride adorned herself in a classic kente cloth, adding to the cultural significance of the event.



The ceremony, which was exclusive and strictly by invitation, saw the presence of notable figures from the Ghanaian entertainment industry and beyond.



Among the attendees were broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her spouse Nana Ansah Kwao IV, who graced the occasion with their presence.

Adding to the star-studded guest list was celebrated Ghanaian actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and her husband Nana Agyemang Badu, the chief of Kunsu.



Their attendance added a touch of glamour to the festivities, making it a memorable event for all involved.



