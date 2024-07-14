Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dismissed by judge

Alec Baldwin

Source: Skynews

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case, stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust," was dismissed due to prosecution's mishandling of evidence—specifically, undisclosed live ammunition. Baldwin, maintaining he did not pull the trigger, faced emotional courtroom scenes as the judge ruled in his favor, ending the nearly three-year legal battle.





