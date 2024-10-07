Entertainment

‘All Black Party’ inspired me to start ‘All White Party’ in Cape Coast – Dr Pounds

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Pounds, a popular radio presenter, announced the launch of the ‘All White Party’ in Cape Coast, inspired by the ‘All Black Party’ in Kumasi.

Dr. Pounds, a popular radio presenter, announced the launch of the ‘All White Party’ in Cape Coast, inspired by the ‘All Black Party’ in Kumasi. Scheduled for November 2, 2024, at Club 161, he aims to boost the local economy, creating a festive atmosphere beyond Christmas celebrations.



