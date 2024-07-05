Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

All the Best Celebrity Fashion at Wimbledon 2024

Wimledon 2024.png Wimbledon 2024

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: vogue

Wimbledon 2024 showcases stylish spectators, despite the absence of the Princess of Wales. Highlights include David Beckham in a custom Boss suit, Maria Sharapova in Burberry, Grace Jones in a flying helmet and aviator shades, and Kim Cattrall in pink suiting and shades.

Wimbledon 2024 showcases stylish spectators, despite the absence of the Princess of Wales. Highlights include David Beckham in a custom Boss suit, Maria Sharapova in Burberry, Grace Jones in a flying helmet and aviator shades, and Kim Cattrall in pink suiting and shades.



Read full article

Source: vogue